Friday, 24 July 2020 – Popular city socialite and retired international flesh peddler, Corazon Kwamboka, has a younger sister called T-Baby, who is following her footsteps.

Although T-Baby is not famous in the showbiz scene like her elder sister, she has been treating men to thirsty traps on her Instagram page.

The curvy T-Baby, a high end flesh peddler masquerading as a video vixen, claims that she will need a bigger seat soon since her mouth-watering derriere is growing bigger.

She posted a photo of her booty protruding while seated on a normal seat and said, ‘We are going to need a bigger seat.’

And true to her words, her booty is growing bigger.





Even this video proves so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST