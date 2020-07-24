Friday, July 24, 2020 – Machakos High Court Judge, Justice George Odunga, has wowed Kenyans with his wise and poetic counsel to young men and women on dealing with rejection.

While making a ruling in a domestic violence case involving a young couple, Justice Odunga used trending terms during this Covi19-pandemic to drive his point home.

He was ruling in the case, Republic Vs Anthony Muema Mutisya, where the accused was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend after he suspected he was cheating on her.

Mutisya was handed the death sentence in the case.

Below is an excerpt from the ruling that is going viral on social media.

“Young men and women must appreciate that your girlfriend or boyfriend is not your property.

“He (boyfriend) or she (girlfriend) has the right to say no at any stage of the relationship and where according to her, she has seen the light whether before embarking on the journey or in the course of the journey to Damascus, and feels that you are not the rib that was meant for him or her, you must accept the decision and move on however painful it might be,”

“While one may use the art of persuasion to try change another’s mind, he or she has no right to resort to violence to quarantine or lock him or her down.”

“Instead, what one can do to avoid harming others through violence is to sanitise oneself from the temptation to cause harm to a person who finds his/her company unwelcome and to keep social distance until such a time that he/she has had their passion temperature normalised or has vaccinated themselves against such temptations,” Odunga added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.