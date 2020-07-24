Position: Driver

Ref No. : CAK/02.07/2020

Responsibilities:

Driving Authority’s motor vehicle as authorized;

Carrying out checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure and other related routine checks;

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintaining work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Maintaining servicing and fueling schedules for allocated motor vehicles;

Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

Ensuring safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;

Adhering to traffic highway code and safety precautions in order to avoid accidents and violations;

Reporting any accidents and incidents related to the allocated vehicles; and

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

Qualifications

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent;

Valid driving license for the classes authorized to drive;

Passed Occupational Trade Test grade I for Drivers;

Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

Be proficient in computer applications;

Good communication and interpersonal skills;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to apply

Interested applicants who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to:

Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke or; log into the Authority’s Recruitment Portal https://jobs.cak.go.ke:802.

The application shall include:

Application letter;

Detailed CV;

Copy of National Identification Card;

Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional referees.

Applications close on 27th July, 2020 at 1700hrs. Only applications with all the required attachments will be considered.

The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL inclusive Employer”

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.