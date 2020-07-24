POSITION : Company Secretary/Manager, Legal Services

LOCATION : Head Office

REPORTS TO : Chief Executive Officer

JOB GROUP : NOC 3

JOB HOLDER : Vacant

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the ideal candidate will take overall charge of managing the legal function of the Corporation, providing legal advice to the Board and management, overseeing litigation and reviewing contracts to ensure compliance to policies. The position serves as the Secretary to the Board.

Responsibilities

Organizing for Board meetings;

Taking minutes during board meetings and following up on action points;

Liaising and communicating with the Board and other stakeholders;

Coordinating Board evaluations, governance and legal audit;

Developing and reviewing Board charters and other governance instruments;

Enhancing good corporate governance by formulating policies and procedures relevant to the Corporation;

Develop and implement the Corporation’s Legal strategies;

Drafting and reviewing the Corporation’s and third parties’ contracts;

Providing legal opinions on issues affecting the Corporation;

Handling litigation and disputes involving the Corporation;

Liaising with the Corporation’s external lawyers on matters they are handling for the Corporation;

Providing legal advisory services to the Corporation on all legally binding contracts and documents so as to ensure statutory compliance;

Developing and managing the legal department budget;

Maintaining custody of all legal documents, contracts and security documentation for the Corporation;

Overseeing the registration and protection of the Corporation’s intellectual property rights;

Overseeing conveyance matters; and

Coaching, mentoring and managing the legal team to ensure optimal staff

Qualifications

Masters of Law (LLM) or Business Administration or any other relevant field shall be an added advantage;

Bachelor of Law (LLB)

CPS K

Experience

At least 10 years legal experience, 5 years of which must be at managerial level;

Intellectual leadership in managing people, operations and financial resources;

Ability to think strategically and design long term plans;

Organization and coordination skills;

Good communication skills both written and oral;

Good negotiation skills;

Analytical skills; and

Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and are thus required to submit clearance certificates from the following institutions together with the job application:

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics & Anti – Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Evidence of on-going clearance is admissible subject to satisfactory results (presentation of a clearance certificate from the above institutions) before the selection process.

Interested candidates can access advertisement and application details on the National Oil website www.nationaloil.co.ke Applicants should email applications to hr@nockenya.co.ke. In addition, please attach a curriculum vitae that contains details of your qualifications, experience, positions held relevant to this role and indicate your current remuneration. Include your day and evening phone numbers, email address, names and addresses of three professional referees.

Applications should reach us not later than 5pm on Tuesday 04th August 2020.

Only short-listed candidates shall be contacted.

Canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

National Oil is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and Gender Equity