Position: Senior Communication Officer

Ref No. CAK/01.07/2020

Responsibilities

Participating in the production of appropriate communication and dissemination strategies;

Establishing and maintaining regular contact with media practitioners with a view of enhancing goodwill and positive coverage for the Authority;

Planning and executing the Authority’s participation in key corporate events;

Recording and developing photographic images of the Authority’s activities;

Developing web content and updating the website in liaison with the ICT Department;

Preparing and producing reports and other publications;

Organizing for press conferences and media briefings;

Developing Corporate brand identity manual and ensuring conformity to it; and

Identifying and recommending branding and publicity opportunities for the Authority;

Qualifications

A minimum of five (5) years relevant work experience in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following: – Journalism, Mass Communications, Public Relations or other relevant social science from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communications;

Member of Public Relations Society of Kenya;

Have good communication and interpersonal skills;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to apply

Interested applicants who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to:

Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke or; log into the Authority’s Recruitment Portal https://jobs.cak.go.ke:802.

The application shall include:

Application letter;

Detailed CV;

Copy of National Identification Card;

Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional referees.

Applications close on 27th July, 2020 at 1700hrs. Only applications with all the required attachments will be considered.

The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL inclusive Employer”

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.