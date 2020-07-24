POSITION : Manager, Internal Audit

LOCATION : Head Office

REPORTS TO : Chief Executive Officer

JOB GROUP : NOC 3

JOB HOLDER : Vacant

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, the ideal candidate will be responsible for providing independent, objective assurance and advice designed to add value and improve the corporation’s operations while focusing on internal control systems, risk management framework and governance

Responsibilities

Developing and implementing an Annual Risk-Based Audit Plan;

Enterprise Risk Management planning, execution, monitoring, evaluation and consolidation of the Company’s Risk Management matrices;

Communicating and reporting audit and enterprise risk management findings to management and the board, providing secretarial services to the Audit Board Committee;

Following up the implementation and closure of Board Audit committee’s resolutions;

Planning and conducting special audit assignments as directed by the Board Audit Committee and Chief Executive Officer;

Overseeing the application and adherence to risk management framework across the corporation;

Identifying, developing and maintaining systems required to support management in the risk management process across the corporation;

Liaising with external auditors, special auditors, investigators as required;

Conducting training needs analysis on risk management, design and implementing training programs;

Developing, implementing and controlling internal audit budget; and

Coaching, mentoring and managing the audit team to ensure optimal staff performance; and

Any other duties assigned from time to time

PROFILE

Qualifications

A Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognized University shall be an added advantage;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognized university;

CPA Part I,II & III, CISA or equivalent qualification;

Experience

At least 10 years legal experience, 5 years of which must be at managerial level;

Intellectual leadership in managing people, operations and financial resources;

Ability to think strategically and design long term plans;

Organization and coordination skills;

Good communication skills both written and oral;

High level of integrity;

Analytical skills; and

Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and are thus required to submit clearance certificates from the following institutions together with the job application:

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics & Anti – Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Evidence of on-going clearance is admissible subject to satisfactory results (presentation of a clearance certificate from the above institutions) before the selection process.

Interested candidates should send a detailed cover letter addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Oil Corporation

P.O. Box 58567- 00200

NAIROBI

All applications including a detailed CV with copies of certificates, indicating current position, qualifications, working experience, current remuneration, names of at least three (3) professional referees and day time telephone number should be sent via email to chairman@nockenya.co.ke

Only short-listed candidates shall be contacted.

Applications should reach us not later than 17:00 hours on Tuesday, 04th August 2020.

Canvassing in any form will lead to disqualification.

National Oil is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming