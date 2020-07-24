POSITION : Manager Human Resources and Administration

LOCATION : Head Office

REPORTS TO : Chief Executive Officer

JOB GROUP : NOC 3

JOB HOLDER : Vacant

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the ideal candidate will be responsible for attracting, developing and retaining skilled and motivated employee base that will drive the business to achieve its strategic objectives, while enhancing employee development through performance management, learning and development.

Responsibilities

Develop and implement the annual Human Resource business plan;

Cascade the HR business plan through performance contracts;

Develop and implement effective corporate job grading and salary structures while ensuring equitable/balanced pay;

Develop, Implement and Monitor the Departmental budget;

Develop and implement staff training and development programs;

Coordinate, monitor and evaluate performance management and appraisal processes;

Develop and implement staff motivation and retention initiatives;

Develop, review and maintain appropriate HR practices, policies and procedures;

Manage employee relations and grievance process;

Ensure an efficient and conducive work environment, and housekeeping; and

Coach and mentor direct reports

PROFILE

Qualifications

A Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management or any related field shall be an added advantage;

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any business related field;

A Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management or any related field

Member of Institute of Human Resources Management (IHRM) or other recognized Human Resources body

Experience

At least 10 years’ experience with five (5) years at management level;

Leadership skills in managing people and operations;

Proven ability to think strategically and design long term plans;

Strong organisation and coordination skills;

Communication skills both written and oral;

Analytical skills;

Strong interpersonal skills;

Good negotiation skills;

Conflict resolution skills

Counselling skills

How to Apply

Candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and are thus required to submit clearance certificates from the following institutions together with the job application:

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate) Higher Education Loans Board Ethics & Anti – Corruption Commission Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct) Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Evidence of on-going clearance is admissible subject to satisfactory results (presentation of a clearance certificate from the above institutions) before the selection process.

Interested candidates should send a detailed cover letter addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Oil Corporation

P.O. Box 58567- 00200

NAIROBI

All applications including a detailed CV with copies of certificates, indicating current position, qualifications, working experience, current remuneration, names of at least three (3) professional referees and day time telephone number should be sent via email to chairman@nockenya.co.ke

Only short-listed candidates shall be contacted.

Applications should reach us not later than 17:00 hours on Tuesday, 04th August 2020.

Canvassing in any form will lead to disqualification.

National Oil is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to gender and disability mainstreaming