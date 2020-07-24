Vacancy: INVENTORY AND COST ACCOUNTANT

Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire an Inventory and Cost accountant.

Job Location; Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE;

The ideal candidate will be responsible for accounting and reconciliation of inventory, timely identification and resolution of inventory discrepancies as well as perform physical inventories checks

Responsibilities

Records cost information for use in controlling expenditures.

Prepares estimates of new and proposed product or service costs.

Provides management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services.

Develop and maintain standard costs of finished goods and production components in a worldwide ERP system.

Maintain and improve processes and controls associated with manufacturing costs and inventory valuation.

Lead and manage the quarterly excess and obsolete inventory review process.

Ensure validity and accuracy of ERP through analysis, internal audit, and coordination with inventory control, production and work order processing.

Assist in developing and documenting policies and procedures, including system requirements and internal controls.

Analyze operational and/or inventory control practices and make recommendations on profit improvement steps.

Ensure accuracy of the physical inventory, at all stages in all locations, and reported results. Investigate and explain variances.

Effectively work with production, sales, quality assurance and accounting department in setting standards and practices that ensure proper and correct costs and inventory levels.

Ensure that all cost-related files are maintained in an orderly and timely fashion.

Prepares departmental actual vs. budget reports & research variances.

Create and analyze monthly, quarterly and annual reports, providing analytical review of information in clear and concise format for various stakeholders.

Assist in monthly financial operations review, identify trends and collaborate with members of accounting to ensure alignment with Company goals.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / CPA or MBA preferred

At least 5 years’ experience, 3+ years of Cost Accounting, Variance Analysis, and LIFO experience for a manufacturer

Food industry experience is a Must.

Fully qualified accountant – CPA(K)/ACCA

Experience setting standards in an ERP system (SAP preferred)

Proficient in Microsoft Excel

Highly analytical with an inquisitive nature to challenge peers

Strong detail orientation and desire to meet monthly deadlines and goals

Organizational, interpersonal and written & oral communication skills

How to Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 3rd August 2020 on link below:

http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted