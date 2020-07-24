Vacancy: INVENTORY AND COST ACCOUNTANT
Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire an Inventory and Cost accountant.
Job Location; Nairobi
JOB PURPOSE;
The ideal candidate will be responsible for accounting and reconciliation of inventory, timely identification and resolution of inventory discrepancies as well as perform physical inventories checks
Responsibilities
- Records cost information for use in controlling expenditures.
- Prepares estimates of new and proposed product or service costs.
- Provides management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services.
- Develop and maintain standard costs of finished goods and production components in a worldwide ERP system.
- Maintain and improve processes and controls associated with manufacturing costs and inventory valuation.
- Lead and manage the quarterly excess and obsolete inventory review process.
- Ensure validity and accuracy of ERP through analysis, internal audit, and coordination with inventory control, production and work order processing.
- Assist in developing and documenting policies and procedures, including system requirements and internal controls.
- Analyze operational and/or inventory control practices and make recommendations on profit improvement steps.
- Ensure accuracy of the physical inventory, at all stages in all locations, and reported results. Investigate and explain variances.
- Effectively work with production, sales, quality assurance and accounting department in setting standards and practices that ensure proper and correct costs and inventory levels.
- Ensure that all cost-related files are maintained in an orderly and timely fashion.
- Prepares departmental actual vs. budget reports & research variances.
- Create and analyze monthly, quarterly and annual reports, providing analytical review of information in clear and concise format for various stakeholders.
- Assist in monthly financial operations review, identify trends and collaborate with members of accounting to ensure alignment with Company goals.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / CPA or MBA preferred
- At least 5 years’ experience, 3+ years of Cost Accounting, Variance Analysis, and LIFO experience for a manufacturer
- Food industry experience is a Must.
- Fully qualified accountant – CPA(K)/ACCA
- Experience setting standards in an ERP system (SAP preferred)
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel
- Highly analytical with an inquisitive nature to challenge peers
- Strong detail orientation and desire to meet monthly deadlines and goals
- Organizational, interpersonal and written & oral communication skills
How to Apply
All applications should be done on or before close of business 3rd August 2020 on link below:
http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted