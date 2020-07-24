Vacancy: INVENTORY AND COST ACCOUNTANT

Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire an Inventory and Cost accountant.

Job Location; Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE;

The ideal candidate will be responsible for accounting and reconciliation of inventory, timely identification and resolution of inventory discrepancies as well as perform physical inventories checks

Responsibilities

  • Records cost information for use in controlling expenditures.
  • Prepares estimates of new and proposed product or service costs.
  • Provides management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services.
  • Develop and maintain standard costs of finished goods and production components in a worldwide ERP system.
  • Maintain and improve processes and controls associated with manufacturing costs and inventory valuation.
  • Lead and manage the quarterly excess and obsolete inventory review process.
  • Ensure validity and accuracy of ERP through analysis, internal audit, and coordination with inventory control, production and work order processing.
  • Assist in developing and documenting policies and procedures, including system requirements and internal controls.
  • Analyze operational and/or inventory control practices and make recommendations on profit improvement steps.
  • Ensure accuracy of the physical inventory, at all stages in all locations, and reported results. Investigate and explain variances.
  • Effectively work with production, sales, quality assurance and accounting department in setting standards and practices that ensure proper and correct costs and inventory levels.
  • Ensure that all cost-related files are maintained in an orderly and timely fashion.
  • Prepares departmental actual vs. budget reports & research variances.
  • Create and analyze monthly, quarterly and annual reports, providing analytical review of information in clear and concise format for various stakeholders.
  • Assist in monthly financial operations review, identify trends and collaborate with members of accounting to ensure alignment with Company goals.

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / CPA or MBA preferred
  • At least 5 years’ experience, 3+ years of Cost Accounting, Variance Analysis, and LIFO experience for a manufacturer
  • Food industry experience is a Must.
  • Fully qualified accountant – CPA(K)/ACCA
  • Experience setting standards in an ERP system (SAP preferred)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Excel
  • Highly analytical with an inquisitive nature to challenge peers
  • Strong detail orientation and desire to meet monthly deadlines and goals
  • Organizational, interpersonal and written & oral communication skills

How to Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 3rd August 2020 on link below:

http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

