Friday July 24, 2020 – A good number of Kenyan lawmakers have tested positive for COVID 19 going by the announcement made by Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, on Friday.

Muturi banned physical meetings in the house saying that the institution is among those worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to take necessary precautions to protect MPs, staff and visitors against Covid-19 infections,” Muturi said.

Apparently, two legislators who were first to contract the deadly virus have since recovered with the latest 48 cases including two MPs and 46 staff, two of who are cleaners.

Further reports indicate that the House has instituted more measures to contain the virus and prevent a further spread.

“Most of the affected staff are asymptomatic and recovering at home.”

“One of the affected MPs is from northern Kenya, while another is a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),” said a source who requested anonymity.

