Group ‘H’- 5 posts

Responsibilities

Responsible for accurately transcribing and organizing patients’ medical histories.

Compiling, processing, and maintaining medical records of hospital and clinic patients in a manner consistent with medical, administrative, ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements of the health care system

Creating new medical records and retrieves existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents;

Assigning and recording new record numbers;

Verifying existing record numbers

Day-to-day running of the records department.

Organizing and maintaining medical records by collecting information about patients.

Care, maintenance, scheduling, designation, classification, disposal, and preservation of records”

Qualifications

A Diploma in Health Records and Information Management

Registered with relevant regulatory Body

Computer Literate

At least one (1) year working experience in a health facility

How to Apply

Application forms can be accessed HERE . For advert details click on the link provided on the vacancy.

Applications should be submitted through the Public Service Board email: psb@muranga.go.ke or hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on 27th July, 2020 in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

MURANG’A

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer