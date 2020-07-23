Thursday July 23, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said that his movement is investigating President Uhuru Kenyatta over his alleged involved in the murder of former IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando, in 2017.

Msando and his girlfriend were butchered in a coffee farm in Kikuyu and according to Miguna Miguna, Uhuru was at the murder scene where Msando and his girlfriend were tortured to death.

Miguna said America’s FBI and UK’s Scotland Yard and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were all involved in kidnapping, torturing and killing Msando and also engaging in a cover-up game.

“We are INVESTIGATING the involvement of Despot Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in the kidnapping, torture, mutilation and murder of CHRIS MSANDO on or about July 31, 2017. We are also investigating the involvement of the @DCI_Kenya, @FBIand @ScotlandYard in the cover up,” Miguna said.

Miguna is still in exile in Canada after he was deported by Uhuru’s regime in 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST