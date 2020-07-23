Thursday July 23, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is not off the hook yet.

This is after she spent the better part of Wednesday at the EACC offices being cross-examined over alleged misappropriation of imprests by her office.

Waiguru arrived at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters at 10am and came out some minutes after 5pm.

Kirinyaga MCAs had accused the Governor of awarding herself Sh10.63 million in imprests as travel allowances for foreign trips she never made.

During her impeachment, MCAs claimed that the County chief was irregularly paid travel allowances amounting to Sh10.6 million “yet she did not make the trips”.

The Senate while acquitting her concluded that “there exists a well-orchestrated and complex web of corruption in the tendering process at the County Government of Kirinyaga.”

But addressing the press, Waiguru said that she was only grilled over the Sh10.63 million imprests and not the tendering process at the County.

She termed what she was going through as a well-crafted witch-hunt by Kirinyaga MCAs.

“I was called here on the issue of imprests.”

“I am happy the truth is finally going to come out.”

“You can make all manner of allegations but you must provide the evidence.”

The Governor confirmed the MCAs were indeed part of some of the trips they are accusing her of pocketing imprests for.

The Kenyan DAILY POST