Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Celebrity coupleDavid Mathenge better known asNameless and Wahu Kagwi have been married for 15 years and are a major relationship goal.

Having dated for slightly over 8 years before exchanging vows, they have stayed together for two decades and are blessed withtwo beautiful girls.

But where did it all start?

Wahu recently shared a throwback photo during their time in campus and went ahead to give a hilarious description of that photo.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST