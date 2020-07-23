Thursday, 23 July 2020 – Last month, a beautiful nurse who works at Maua Methodist Hospital, was humiliated by a jilted lover, after he splashed her nude photos online.

The nurse had trusted her lover with her private photos but when their affair hit a snag, he leaked the nudes online.

She deactivated her social platforms after the embarrassing photos spread online like wildfire and after dealing with the shame for several weeks, she has resurfaced on her social platforms slaying at work and looking like a snack.

She is probably sending a message to her ex-lover that despite leaking the photos and trying to humiliate her, she is still going strong.

Here are the photos that she posted at work busy attending to patients.















See her nudes that were leaked by a jilted lover.







The Kenyan DAILY POST