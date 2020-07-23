Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Gospel singer Ruth Matete laid her late husband,Pastor Blessed John Apewajoye, to rest on Thursday in Lang’ata Cemetery bringing an end to months of agony.

Apewajoye died on April 11th while undergoing treatment at KNH for burns suffered while allegedly trying to fix a gas cylinder at their home in Great Wall Estate in Athi River on March 30th.

The body of the late Blessed John had been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Mortuary after the Nigerian High Commission blocked the singer from burying her husband despite an autopsy showing that Apewajoye succumbed to multiple organ failure occasioned by the burn injuries he sustained in a fire incident.

The 34-year old singer, who is three months pregnant was questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after Apewajowe’s manager and friend, Jessy Mcjessiey, released a video claiming foul play in his sudden death and accused Matete of having a role in her husband’s death.

During the burial, Ruth Matete’s father, Abel Amunga, said his son-in-law should be celebrated.

“After Covid 19, this man must be celebrated in a big way. I’ve never had a son, he is my son and the first person to grant me the honour of being called a grandfather,” he said.

“I forgive every person on social media and mainstream media who conveyed bad information about my daughter and family.”

Several gospel musicians attended the burial with Pitson leading the praise and worship session.

See photos below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.