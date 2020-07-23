Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Twenty youths were dramatically arrested by police in a rented house in Kakamega while recording themselves engaging in sex.

However, six others managed to escape during the raid.

Police also recovered several used condoms from the house where a television mounted on the wall was playing blue movies.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega OCPD David Kabena said the youth were released since they couldn’t be put in a cell.

“These children are small, all of them are aged 18 years and below.”

“We couldn’t round them up in a small cell.”

“So, we decided to free them.”

The minors had lied that they were shooting a local drama film only to end up engaging in debauchery according to neighbours.

“They lied that they were actors in a local drama.”

“When we stormed the house after becoming suspicious of their intention, we found some of them in the act,” a neighbor narrated.

They called on police officers to arrest the owner of the house for interrogation.

This comes even as cases of teenage pregnancies continue to rise by the day now that schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST