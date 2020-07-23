Thursday, 23 July 2020 – A beautiful Kenyan lady, who was suffering from depression, committed suicide in Vienna, Austria, after informing her close friends that she was planning to end her life.

The deceased, who is identified as Lucy Atieno, threw herself on the railway line at the Bahnhof Atzgersdof train station and was run over by a train.

The 35 year old lady committed suicide after her business collapsed.

Before she took away her life, she had informed friends that she was no longer able to take care of her needs and those of her siblings after her business went under.

She was frustrated because her family in Kenya kept on requesting her for money, yet she was dead broke in a foreign land.

Atieno’s brother, Auka, who is also the family spokesperson, said that the family decided to cremate his sister’s body at Wien Bestatting Funeral Home and Crematorium in Vienna after her untimely death.

They will then fly in the ashes and bury them at their home in Seme Reru, Kisumu, next week.

Here are photos of the deceased.















The Kenyan DAILY POST