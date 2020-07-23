Research Associate III

Diagnostics – Livestock Genetics

(Closing date: 4 August 2020)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Research Associate to support and supervise activities in the diagnostics unit.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa. www.ilri.org

Responsibilities

Preparing and validating tick-borne diseases (TBDs) recombinant antigens.

Perform serological and molecular diagnosis of tick-borne and other diseases, analyse data and present results.

Procurement of all the laboratory reagents and consumables required and liaise with the technology manager to replace and procure new equipment.

Ensure all laboratory users, including ILRI regular staff, visitors or any other person who would like to work in the unit adhere to the required procedures and observe Good Lab Practices (GLBS).

Train students and visiting scientists on the ELISA technique for tick borne disease diagnoses as per their needs.

Invoicing and follow up payments for the diagnostic services rendered.

Perform any other related duties as may be required.

Prepare, ship and process payments for ELISA kits for outside users.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences or equivalent with five years’ relevant experience

Experience working with scientific tests on biological samples.

Knowledge and experience working and performing serological and molecular assays will be an added advantage.

Experience in data analysis and report writing preferred.

Broad knowledge of methods and techniques and standard operating procedures related to area of operation.

Excellent interpersonal communication and good personal organisational skills.

Good judgement and willingness to take initiative when appropriate.

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Terms of Appointment

This is position is at job level HG 12 and it is only open to Kenyan nationals. The position on a 2-year fixed term contract. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances.

How to apply:

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development through our recruitment portal http://ilri.simplicant.com/ before 4 August 2020. The position title and reference number REF: RA/07/2020 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org