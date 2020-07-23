Thursday July 23, 2020 – A police officer was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday evening after suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a police camp in Garissa.

Northeastern Regional Coordinator, Nick Ndalama, said the injured officers are hospitalised in Garissa.

During the evening attack, locals said they heard loud explosions followed by a series of gunfire at the Yumbis Rural Border Patrol Unit (RBPU) camp in Dadaab Sub-County.

Locals said the attackers also terrorised them, accusing them of sharing information with security agencies.

At Banane, several houses were set ablaze including a house that belongs to a local primary school head teacher.

Security officers responding to the incident narrowly escaped death after an explosive planted on the road leading to the village exploded prematurely.

Earlier on, security officers from the anti-terror unit said a military bag containing ammunition was recovered.

The cache was discovered by a resident at Hailey while he was travelling from Fafi to Garissa.

