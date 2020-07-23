Thursday July 23, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, appeared in public on Thursday for the first time since he came back from surgery in Dubai a week ago.

When he arrived in the country, the former Primer said that he will isolate himself for two weeks at his home and some loudmouths including lawyer Miguna Miguna claimed that Raila Odinga was hiding because he suffered from a stroke and his mouth is on one side.

However, on Thursday, Raila humiliated the likes of Miguna, when he briefly checked into a virtual meeting with his wife Ida Odinga and KFCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ezekiel Mutua, among others on the establishment of the Mama Ida Odinga Library and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls’ High School in Homa Bay County.

Raila addressed participants in the meeting, expressing his support for the project that expected to cost an estimated Sh300 million.

The project, meant to empower young girls, is close to Ida’s heart because the centre is set to be established at her old high school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST