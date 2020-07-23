Vacancy: Project Officer

About ICS SP

We work towards a better future for children. Together with families, communities and other stakeholders we initiate programmes that create safe and nurturing environments for them. We are looking for individuals with a passion to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people to join us in our journey of building stronger, capable and connected families where children are well nurtured and enabled to realize their hopes and aspirations. Visit www.icsafrica-sp.org to know more about us.**

Job Function: Project officer

Location: Kisumu

Reports to: Programmes Coordinator

Purpose of function

The Project Officer will work with the Programmes Coordinator and other team members to achieve project success. Specifically, they will work to ensure that project activities are successfully implemented in accordance with ICS SP programming guidelines, ICS SP rules and regulations, project proposals and donor compliance requirements.

Roles and responsibilities

Project implementation

Work with the team to develop short and long-term plans for the assigned project

Implement project activities as per approved plans

Ensure successful generation of planned outputs and attainment of key project objectives

Liaise with field officers by providing necessary technical support in implementation of project activities

Project monitoring and reporting

Prepare periodic reports, financial reports and records on project activities on a timely basis ,

Monitor progress, ensures adherence and evaluates first line performance of the project

Receive monthly reports from Field officers and community facilitators, review and refine before sharing with Programme officer

Highlight areas of concern vis-à-vis the project performance indicators agreed upon

Collate lessons learnt, success factors and facilitates dissemination as necessary, including providing content to the communication unit for the development of materials

Periodically monitor and update beneficiary database of the projects and update in before finally sharing with Programme officer well as other interested departments

Update project documentation on a timely basis

Networking and resource mobilization

Maintain effective interface with government authorities and partners as well as broader network of stakeholders at implementation level **

Contribute to the development of proposals, project concepts and communication materials for visibility and fundraising

Represent the organization in meetings and networks at project level and as assigned

Human Resource Management

Supervise field staff and community volunteers by articulating performance and behavioural expectations, displaying model behaviour, maintaining open lines of communication and being clear about roles and relationships

Organize meetings on regular basis with designated field staff and community facilitators to foster positive relationships

Support field staff and community facilitators in formulating performance objectives and indicators and conducts performance reviews

Support development of field staff and facilitators by initiating mentorship and coaching processes

Coordinate recruitment of community volunteers

Proactively identifies and resolves field staff and community facilitator conflicts and concerns

Financial Management

Scrutinize funds requests by field staff and community facilitators and approves or recommends them as appropriate

Ensure proper accountability of fund requests by self and other field staff

Requirements

At least 3 years proven project implementation experience

Extensive understanding of child, family, community engagement approaches development and programming trends globally and in Africa

Strong project administration experience

Sound understanding of community engagement and facilitation approaches

Implementation knowledge of child development and child wellbeing programmes

Strong interpersonal, communication, facilitation and presentation skills

Basic degree in social sciences /development studies/ community development or related disciplines

How to Apply

If you are a professional with a passion to make a difference in children and young people’s lives, send your application letter and resume to icsro@icsafrica.org. Deadline for submitting applications is 31st July 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please indicate the position you are applying for as the subject of your email. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.