GeoPoll

Project Assistant – Solutions Team (French Speaking)

GeoPoll is a leading research organization that uses mobile phones to gather direct, real-time insights from millions of people throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Working with clients including global brands, media outlets, and international development groups, GeoPoll facilitates projects that measure vital indicators around the world.

GeoPoll seeks smart, dedicated, and passionate individuals to join our team, and help us improve the lives of citizens around the world through the mobile phone.

About this Role: We are currently looking for a seasoned Project Assistant in Nairobi, Kenya to join the GeoPoll’s Solutions team.

This position will be responsible for working with GeoPoll’s Commercial and Social Business Development teams to develop and maintain data collection activities across a global network of research partners. They will also be responsible for the oversight of research being conducted at GeoPoll’s Nairobi Call center.

This position will report to the Feasibility Specialist based out of the Nairobi office.

Key Responsibilities

Project development

Assist with project outreach to GeoPoll’s vast network of over 80 international research organizations

Co-design data collection strategies that meet GeoPoll and Constituent’s research needs

Utilize GeoPoll’s variety of survey modes (SMS, CATI, CAPI, MROC, Mobile Web) to meet project needs

Project oversight

Assist with the oversight of Nairobi CATI call center (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing)

Develop project performance trackers and provide daily updates to GeoPoll constituents

Maintain strict adherence to GeoPoll’s Research and ethics standards (confidentiality, anonymity, transparency)

Team Management

Coordinate project implementation strategies with internal GeoPoll teams (Survey Operations, Client Services, Business Development)

Provide training support to new GeoPoll team members

Qualifications and Skills

Fluent in both written and spoken French (Advanced level)

2+ years experience in survey design and project implementation

2+ years experience in basic data prep practices (cleaning raw data, analyzing frequencies, building pivot tables, etc.)

1+ years experience managing direct reports

Extremely self-motivated and highly organized

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to take initiative and develop other team members

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion in confidential matters

Enjoys a fun, dynamic and challenging work environment within a start-up culture

How to Apply

Interested candidates can send their CVs with the subject Projects Assistant – Solutions Team (French Speaking) to researchcareers@geopoll.com on or before 29th July 2020 at 17:00hrs.

GeoPoll’s parent company is Mobile Accord, Inc. Mobile Accord, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes diversity.

Feel free to check out our website: https://www.geopoll.com