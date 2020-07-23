Vacancy: Programmes Coordinator

About ICS SP

We work towards a better future for children. Together with families, communities and other stakeholders we initiate programmes that create safe and nurturing environments for them. We are looking for individuals with a passion to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people to join us in our journey of building stronger, capable and connected families where children are well nurtured and enabled to realize their hopes and aspirations. Visit www.icsafrica-sp.org to know more about us.**

Job Function: Programmes Coordinator

Location: Kisumu

Reports to: Head of Programmes

Purpose of function

To translate ICS strategy into action by managing program office, initiating and undertaking fundraising initiatives, organization marketing, networking with donors and other stakeholders at country and county level, developing projects , managing grants for partner CBOs and local NGOs and providing leadership and management at the program Office.

Roles and responsibilities

Program Coordination and Implementation

Works with the team to develop short and long-term plans for the projects

Manage, supervise and control multiple project through project life cycle.

Implement assigned program activities as per approved plans

Monitors progress, ensures adherence and evaluates performance

Coordinates project activities with interrelated activities of other country programs, departments or staff to ensure optimum efficiency and compliance with appropriate policies, procedures and specifications

Reviews and prepares periodic reports, financial reports and records on project activities, progress, status or other special reports from management or outside agencies

Conducts first line evaluation of program effectiveness to develop improved methods, analyses results and recommends and/or takes appropriate action

Guides project actions by researching, developing writing and updating documents, practices, toolkits and guidelines

Collates lessons learnt, success factors and facilitates dissemination as necessary, including providing content to the Communication unit for the development of materials

Ensures that all projects documentation is updated and uploaded to organizational systems on a timely basis

Continuously update training and user guide information for tool and resourcing process.

Partner Planning and Reporting

Maintain partner relations and coordinates planning and reporting to ICS, based on stipulated timelines

Maintain project calendar and milestones.

Reviews the reports from partners, collates lessons learnt, success factors and facilitates dissemination as necessary including providing content to communication unit for the development of materials

Reviews partner progress and financial reports and highlights areas of concern vis-à-vis the performance indicators agreed upon

Maintains records of partner requests and/or complaints and makes follow ups to ensure they are addressed

Supports the responsible government officials in planning, coordinating quality, timely effective preventive and responses, development of quality child protection services

Maintains effective interface with government authorities and partners as well as broader network of stakeholders who can contribute to create and nurture safe environment for children

Networking, Fundraising and Resource Mobilization

Develops and maintains productive relationships with key individuals in relevant government ministries, civil society, counterpart institutions and NGOs, foreign and local NGO community, and other donors

Develops content for proposals, project concepts and communication materials for visibility and fundraising

Carries out research to identify potential resources to support implementation of ICS programs

Develops and implements strategies for mobilizing resources and raising funds for ICS projects and activities

Represents the organization in meetings, conferences and networks as assigned

Human Resource Management

Supervises project staff by articulating performance and behavioural expectations, displaying model behaviour, maintaining open lines of communication and being clear about roles and relationships

Organizes meetings on regular basis with designated staff to foster positive relationships

Supports staff in formulating performance objectives and indicators and conducts performance reviews

Supports staff in meeting desired performance deliverables

Supports development of staff by initiating mentorship and coaching processes

Coordinates recruitment of staff, community volunteers and deals with general HR issues.

Proactively identifies and resolves staff conflicts and concerns

Financial Management

Coordinates preparation and timely submission of the financial reports to management and donors

Scrutinizes funds requests by staff and partners and approves or recommends them as appropriate

Requirements

At least 5 years proven programme experience (with at least 2 years at supervisory level)

Extensive understanding of development and programming trends globally and in Africa

Strong project management and administration experience

Solid understanding on planning, budgeting and project reporting

Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

Able to manage self and, guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate programme management processes are being used

Basic degree in social sciences /development studies/ community development or related disciplines

How to Apply

If you are a professional with a passion to make a difference in children and young people’s lives, send your application letter and resume to icsro@icsafrica.org. Deadline for submitting applications is 31st July 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please indicate the position you are applying for as the subject of your email