Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has condemned Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for allegedly preparing a public graveyard in readiness of an anticipated increase of Covid-19 deaths.

Khalwale accused the Governor of investing more in graveyards rather than in preventive and treatment strategies for Covid-19.

“He has been given Ksh100 million by the County Assembly to fight coronavirus and instead of fighting the disease using that money, he has gone and bought land in Mumias and Lukiyani so as to be burying our people when they die from the virus,” Khalwale said.

Other than Kakamega, other Counties like Kisii and Siaya are said to have also identified land that can accommodate grave yards.

Nakuru County has expressed desire to acquire grave sites, indicating that Nakuru North and Nakuru South cemeteries are filled up.

The County Lands, Housing and Physical Planning CeC, Frank Mwangi, maintained that the county was not acquiring land in anticipation of Covid-19 deaths but because the available space had already been filled up.

“We are on course and we are not fast-tracking the procurement of the cemetery land because of Covid-19 as we don’t wish our people to die.”

“We want a new cemetery because the ones we have are full,” Mwangi stated.

Between the months of May and June, Kenya has reported a significant rise in the number of deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST