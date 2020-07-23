Thursday July 23, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over a selective ban on political gatherings.

Addressing journalists outside Musalia Mudavadi Foundation headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mudavadi said a group of political leaders, Cabinet Secretaries and civil servants have been allowed to hold “huge public gatherings” against health regulations that have outlawed such meetings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mudavadi singled out heightened political activities in Western region, which he said risk exposing people to a surge in infections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his last address on the pandemic, extended the ban on political and social gatherings for a further 30 days as part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, senior State officials led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor, Wyclife Oparanya, have been flouting the President’s directive and organizing political rallies in Western Kenya.

