Thursday July 23, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has warned Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who have been going around the country campaigning for elective seats to resign first, then go and contest for the positions.

According to Kuria, the CSs and PSs who are eyeing Gubernatorial and Senate seats should not be fooled by the Council of Governor’s Chair, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who are both serving their last terms.

Kuria advised the CSs and PSs who are hungry for power to go for tips from President Uhuru Kenyatta because as it is, they do not understand how the Head of State works.

He commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for barring all CSs from travelling across the country, at least for the next 14 days.

“I applaud the decision by President Kenyatta to recall the Cabinet Secretaries & Principal Secretaries who were gallivanting all over the country doing politics.”

“They included gubernatorial candidates for Trans Nzoia, Nyamira, Turkana, Muranga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga and Senatorial candidate for Nairobi and Mombasa.”

“Resign, go and contest Eunice & Co. Dont be fooled by the likes of Ambetsa Oparanya and Sultan.”

“You guys don’t understand the son of Ngina.”

“Come for the manual guys!” wrote Kuria.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered Cabinet Secretaries to cease all travel within the country with immediate effect.

