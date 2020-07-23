Thursday, 23 July 2020 – The life of a young lady who was pursuing her education at KCA University was cut short by armed gangsters in Buru Buru.

The deceased, Brenda Awuor, was waylaid by the armed gangsters on her way home from work at around 8:40PM and shot, leaving her with serious injuries in her upper abdomen and spine.

She died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

It’s heart-breaking to see a young lady lose her life in the hands of useless rats.

See her photos.









