Job Title: Laundry Assistant

Reports To: Laundry Supervisor

Job Summary: Providing operational and logistical support required for achievement of the desired operational results of the laundering processes.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Transporting linen between different locations in and out within the plant.

Recording operational data in prescribed manner.

Sorting out and counting linen as desired in various operational sections.

Folding finished work.

Cleaning the plant and equipment.

Loading and off loading operational machines.

Reporting maintenance and repair requirements noted in the plant and work station.

Ensuring safety and security of colleagues, the plant and hospital property in the work environment.

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

KSCE, C- Minus.

Certificate in Laundry Operations / Basic Training in Laundry Operations.

1-year work experience in a laundry plant.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

In case you believe your career objective matches this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed c.v, contact details by 5pm on 28th July 2020 recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted