Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Kim Kardashian has broken her silence about her husband, Kanye West’s recent rant on twitter and confirmed that indeed the 43-year old rapper has a bipolar disorder and asked for compassion.

Kanye has been sharing troubling tweets, where he revealed that he is been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for a year now after she met Meek Mill at a hotel for prison reform.

He also referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un” as he accused her of teaming up with his wife to put out a statement about his behavior without his approval.

On Wednesday, Kim released a statement via her Instagram stories to address her husband’s mental health and his experience with bipolar disorder.

The reality star suggested that Kanye’s battle with bipolar disorder is playing a major role in his ongoing Twitter rants.







