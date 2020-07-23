Thursday July 23, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, has shared his experience in isolation at home after contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking during a virtual interview yesterday, Jeff narrated that it had been a little tough to adjust to his current new normal.

“It is complete madness because the clock in my head still wakes up at 4 am.”

“I’m walking around the house until 6 am when the show begins.”

“I can’t go back to bed because my mind is programmed to radio and after that I start cooling down asking myself what I should do.”

“I watch a lot of Netflix and take walks around the compound,” Jeff narrated.

Despite losing his taste of food or drinks at certain times, Koinange stated that he had no other symptoms and was doing well.

“I really feeling good, I’m asymptomatic according to the test which means that I am positive but showing no symptoms, I am okay,” he assured.

The renowned media personality encouraged Kenyans saying that more Covid-19 patients were surviving rather than dying.

He added that he decided to go public with his Covid-19 status to demystify the subject surrounding the disease.

“Make no doubt about it, this thing (COVID-19) is real as CS Mutahi Kagwe always says, you can get it, I have got it.”

“Don’t take this lightly, treat it seriously; this thing is no joke” he continued.

Koinange shared his Covid-19 status to the public on Monday, July 20th, through his social media pages, saying that all his close contacts had been traced and were in self-isolation.

