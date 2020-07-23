Wednesday, 22 July 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer, Betty Bayo, is the latest home owner in town.

The clout chasing gospel singer, who was told by her ex-husband, Kanyari, to move on and stop discussing him on social media, claims that she bought a house along Kenyatta Road on your way to Gatundu although the house is not complete.

Betty added that she has finally accepted that she is a single mother after living in denial for long.

However, being a single mother doesn’t mean that she has lost focus.

She took her kids to the lavish home that is still under construction and soon, they will move in.

This is what she posted on her facebook page.

Here are photos of the lavish home.











The Kenyan DAILY POST