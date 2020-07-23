Friday July 23, 2020 – The High Court has today issued a conservatory order barring police from arresting Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, over a matatu dispute.

The lawmaker moved to court early this week seeking to stop police from taking him into custody over the dispute stemming from the sale of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) to a local businessman four years ago.

In orders issued today, the MP was directed to appear before the Kajiado Chief Magistrate on August 4th to take a plea over the sale dispute

Barasa, through his lawyer John Khaminwa, had told the court that he sold the matatu to Irungu Mwangi through an agent but the businessman broke their sale agreement leading to the current standoff.

The MP had accused State operatives close to the businessman of politicizing the civil matter.

Barasa is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto and is his pointman in Western Kenya.

