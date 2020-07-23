Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, has called for the impeachment of Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka for adjourning a motion on County revenue sharing on Thursday.

Lusaka adjourned the session after Senators failed to agree on a formula despite weeks of negotiations.

Storming to social media after the adjournment, Mutula said Lusaka should be impeached over what he termed as an unlawful adjournment of the Senate.

“We should impeach Speaker Lusaka for adjourning the Senate unlawfully! Bure,” Mutula wrote.

Mutula’s sentiments were echoed by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who indicated that the procedure used by the Speaker was not right.

“I agree, we can’t adjourn the Senate like a village meeting,” Ole Kina stated.

Sources said Lusaka was ordered by the Executive to suspend the session because the Government has no money to disburse to Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST