Thursday July 23, 2020 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Aman, has responded to claims that a Cabinet lockdown had been instituted.

Speaking to the press at Afya House, the CAS denied claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta had barred Cabinet Secretaries from travelling across the country over Covid-19.

He further explained that the circular that informed Kenyans of the purported lockdown and that was picked up by numerous news outlets was meant to reinforce measures issued by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“I would like to inform you that there is no such thing as a Cabinet lockdown as we have seen in the news.”

“I could see that lockdown was being surmised on the fact that there was a circular that came out of the office of the Head of Public Service.”

“The circular was simply to reinforce measures that the State has put in place for the civil servants and public officers to observe.”

“There is no such thing as a Cabinet lockdown,” he stated.

A circular from the office of the Head of Public Service had insinuated that the CSs had been grounded from touring the country after three reportedly contracted the virus.

