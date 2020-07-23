Thursday, 23 July 2020 – A lady has caused a stir on the social platforms after she shared a photo of a man lying in bed like a tired pig after marathon sex.

The pot-bellied man, who needs to enrol for gym as soon as possible to lose fat and be more fit to avoid embarrassing himself, was exhausted after the lady squeezed his juices during the hot bonking session.

The man looks completely tired but looking at the lady, you can tell that she was not satisfied.

The poor dude left her starving for more sex.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST