Thursday July 23, 2020 – Newly sworn Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has vowed to clear the backlog of audit queries left by her predecessor, Edward Ouko.

Addressing the press on Thursday when she took over her new office, Gathungu said she will first audit public institutions and State entities to ensure public money has been utilized well.

She said as an insider during Ouko’s tenure, she has already established an in-house plan that will ensure the pending audited reports for State entities are released before the end of this year.

The office has been without its bearer for the last 11 months after Edward Ouko’s term expired in August last year after serving an eight-year nonrenewable term.

The Public Audit Act has no clear provisions for a transition unless the previous office holder dies, resigns or is removed.

Ouko faulted this arrangement saying it creates a void in the crucial office and does not guarantee a proper handover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST