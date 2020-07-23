Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has welcomed Kenyans to the launch of his swanky five star hotel dubbed A & L Hotel.

The hotel that has taken five years to build is named by using the initials of his and wife’s English names (Alfred and Lillian)

Taking to twitter, Mutua wrote:

“Lillian & I invite you to the soft opening of the A & L Hotel, Machakos, from tomorrow, July 24th, 2020.

“We have initiated Covid-19 protocols to keep all of us safe.

“Please pass by anytime for a cup of tea, a drink, a meal or even a swim.

“The restaurant’s hours: 8 am- 8 pm daily.

