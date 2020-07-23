Thursday July 23, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has announced partnership with Sagak AutoTech to kickstart the process of mass production of locally manufactured cars.

The car company got the partnership through Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency which is a Government organization whose mission is to brand Kenya, export Kenyan products and build Kenya.

In a statement to Kenyans, the agency announced that the partnership opens the door for the company to sell their cars beyond the country’s borders.

“Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is collaborating with Laikipia County to assess the needs of up-scaling the Sagak Auto tech plant and build capacity to produce for the local, regional and international markets,” read the statement.

It has been a successful week for Sagak as the Ministry of Trade Cabinet Secretary, Betty Maina, officially opened their assembly line on Thursday, July 17.

Sagak’s factory is situated in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, where all the assembly and production of the car is done.

Maina endorsed the smokie trolley-like car model christened Laikipia BJ-50 and noted that the Government will offer its support in production and marketing to stimulate economy.

Laikipia BJ-50 first hit headlines back in March 2019 when Laikipia County Government showcased two locally made cars at the Devolution Conference.

The car goes for about Ksh450,000 and has a capacity of seven passengers and achieves a maximum speed of 70km per hour.

Back in 2019, according to an article on the Laikipia County Government website, the car had already received 26 orders from influential personalities.

