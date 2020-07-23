Job Title: Head of Finance

Industry: Real Estate

Location: Nairobi

Duration: Fulltime

Key Role and Responsibilities

Ensuring that an appropriate financial policy framework, procedures and systems are in place and periodically reviewed to reinforce and sustain the integrity of financial systems.

Ensure that the appropriate processes are in place to maintain the long-term financial viability of the company, advising the Chief Executive and Management on the financial consequences of proposed actions.

Oversee the preparation and keeping of the Company’s books of account; including regular management accounts and financial forecasts for decision making and facilitate forward planning of operations.

Ensuring that appropriate risk management techniques, cost management and financial controls are embedded throughout the company for realization of the Company’s bottom line as per approved budgets.

Direct the preparation of the statutory monthly and annual accounts and ensure timely filing of monthly, annual and other statutory returns.

Maintain relationships with the key stakeholders; suppliers, customers, lenders, auditors and others, to ensure continuity of Company operations.

Implement the company’s policies to safeguard company assets and ensure efficient cash flow management, capital requirements, taxation, credit management policy equity and acquisitions as appropriate.

Analyze financial and operational results versus forecasts to identify the root cause of significant variances, communicating findings to heads of department for change and risk mitigation.

Develop background information to assess the potential impact of strategic initiatives on company operations.

Analyze and track implementation of business contracts with various partners, providing routine report on implementation lapses and the financial consequence of each.

Oversee and manage accounting, cost accounting, and budgeting activities. Manage the accounting system in accordance with both standard accounting principles and corporate accounting policies to provide visibility of the financial condition of the company.

Prepare monthly financial reviews for the executive and the investors including variance reports, KPIs and other management accounting reports.

Support, recommend and implement process and procedure change to improve efficiencies and promote a culture of continuous improvement.

Drive departmental and organizational productivity

Continuously enhance internal control systems. Review processes and implement changes that increase overall efficiency and effectiveness

Skills and Experience Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or similar field required

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or similar field required;

CPA (K) / ACCA qualification

10 years’ plus experience of combined experience in progressively responsible finance or operational leadership roles Other Skills/Abilities

Excellent communication skills (both oral and written) with the ability to interface effectively with all levels of staff within the organization and other external stakeholders.

Strong IT skills, always being ahead of new technologies.

Good interpersonal skills particularly attuned to working well with non-finance professionals.

Strong financial/commercial acumen and the ability to articulate, technically strong, dynamic, insightful and influential leader with the ability to operate at both strategic and operational levels.

Ability to handle high levels of pressure and critical decision-making. • Energetic, highly motivated, with an enquiring mind and passion for excellence and innovation in pursuit of business growth and success.

Strategic thinker that can balance the organization’s short and long-term future while taking into account the organization’s capabilities, resources and objectives.

Personal attributes include high level of integrity and dependability with a strong sense of urgency and results-orientation.

A proven record of accomplishment of successfully leading all financial operations, cash management and accounting controls.

Proficient in various accounting, financial and ERP software use.

How To Apply

Send your updated CV quoting the job title on the email subject (Head of Finance)to recruiterkenya@gmail.com on/before 31st July 2020.