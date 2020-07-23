Thursday July 23, 2020 – Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to support journalists and musicians hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Wednesday during the unveiling of an ultra-modern recording studio at Kirwara in Murang’a County funded through the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Mutua said the Government should intervene and help journalists who were laid off and artists who lost their means of livelihood after entertainment places were closed.

“Many journalists whose services were terminated are going through depression.”

“I have been approached by families of some who were contemplating committing suicide after being laid off.”

“The situation is bad,” Dr Mutua said.

The Sh25 million facility in Gatanga Sub-County will be operational in two weeks’ time and is expected to promote music talent for hundreds of youths.

Dr Mutua said, just like journalists, the lives of at least 300 artists were disrupted when the Government effected measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

“The entertainment industry has lost Sh 500 million due to the closure of hotels and banning of public gatherings.”

“The Board is networking with the Government to bail out those who were affected,” he said.

