Thursday July 23, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, responded to a report alleging that Sirisia MP, John Waluke, had been released from jail by the High Court on Wednesday.

Haji reiterated that Waluke was still in detention pending a bail hearing in August 2020.

“He (Waluke) is still in prison and has not been released.”

“His bail hearing is set for August 7th,” Haji stated.

According to reports by a section of the media, Waluke was released on bond while his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu’s plea to be handed a similar verdict was declined.

The two were found guilty of stealing Ksh 300 million taxpayers’ money through a maize scandal.

Waluke was jailed for 67 years and ordered to pay a fine of Ksh727 million while Wakhungu was sentenced to 69 years and directed to pay a Ksh 707 million fine.

The two filed an appeal at the High Court to have the ruling quashed.

On Wednesday, the High Court dismissed the appeal presented by Grace Wakhungu’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, to have her released on medical grounds.

In an interview in July, DPP Haji warned that he will launch an investigation into anyone who offers to pay Waluke’s and co-accused Grace Wakhungu’s Ksh 1 billion fine to secure their release.

The Kenyan DAILY POST