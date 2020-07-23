Thursday, 23 July 2020 – Tanasha Donna has turned into a motivational speaker after she was chewed and dumped by Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, a few months after giving birth.

Diamond lured Tanasha and confused her with fake love but his intention was to misuse her.

The pretty Kenyan lady thought that the skirt chasing singer would marry her but months after she gave birth to his son, he dumped her like rotten cabbage, forcing her to come back to the country.

Tanasha revealed in an interview with Jalango TV that Diamond is a dead beat father.

Despite being one of the richest singers in East Africa, the self-declared ‘Simba’ doesn’t send any coin to Tanasha Donna to take care of their son.

The light skinned former radio presenter at NRG has posted a cryptic message which fans believe is directed to Diamond Platnumz saying, ‘the best thing a woman can have is her sh*t together. Depend on no one but yourself and God.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST