Wednesday, July 21, 2020 – Celebrated Kenyan entertainer, DJ Pierra Makena, is a proud single mother to an adorable 4 year old daughter called Ricco Pokot.

The Disc Jockey has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter’s 4th birthday and revealed that initiallyshe thought raising her daughter without a father would be disastrous.

“I’m soo proud of my years as a single parent than I have ever been in my life. I thought Raising my child without the father will be disastrous only to realise we just panic and think we can’t do without a man’s help…yet we are capable and strong. I have become more hardworking…independent and super hero!!” she wrote.

She went on to advise fellow single mothers not to force men who don’t want to be in their children’s lives.

“If a man does not want to be in his child’s life…never ever force him……assume his position and raise the child for him. STAY POSITIVE..GOD HAS YOUR BACK.

“The reason for my post you ask…? Coz people have been asking how i make it as a single mum and always happy and killing it… yes its coz i dont believe a man holds the key to my success and happiness. Shit happened we move on……CHEERS TO ALL PARENTS RAISING THEIR CHILDREN …KUDOS! HAPPY 4TH MY LOVE,” she added.

In 2018, Pierra to social media to let her fans know that her baby daddy is just a sperm donor and has been missing in her daughter’s life

Her adorable daughter was performing at her school and Pierra shared beautiful photos of her girl on stage and took a swipe at the absentee baby daddy.

She wrote: “This week has been one great one.. but the highlight of it..was my baby’s 1st concert…I was literally in tears and over joyed at how mature and composed she was……

“It was such a proud moment and for a minute I wished the Father would have seen this but again the ones who were there for her gave more real love….





