CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ADVOCATE (NAROK)

The Automobile Association of Kenya is the largest Automobile Association in Kenya with over 100,000 members. Being affiliated to FIA, an international body in the Automobile industry, we have remained as one of the major players in the Automobile industry in Kenya. Subsequently we strive to provide a favorable work environment for our employees. We are keen on developing our staff for growth. Our ultimate goal is to have a workplace that people will love and achieve their personal goals.

We have opened a branch in Narok and we are seeking to engage a Customer Experience Advocate to handle Customers relations at the Branch.

Job Purpose

Reporting to the Branch Manager (Narok Branch), the position holder will manage customer relations and interactions through the various channels to ensure customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities

Provide customer relations service to both internal and external customers thereby ensuring customer satisfaction.

Responsible for actively ensuring the retention of the Association’s customer base which includes promoting the Association to existing customers.

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Maintain interactions with the members and provide them with information on new service offerings.

Ensure compliance with internal business processes and procedures and guiding clients on the same.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of standards, policies and procedures regarding service offerings.

Provide feedback on the soundness and effectiveness of the customer service policies and procedures to departments.

Recording and handling of all enquiries and complaints pertaining to clients and providing feedback within the required time.

Receive complete application for new members, new students and enter in the database.

Update of data in the Association’s MIS.

Verify client payments and issue receipts.

Verification of invoices with data base entries ensuring accuracy and completeness of information.

Checking the accuracy and completeness of the monthly branch summaries and preparing a summarized report.

Reconciliation of credit sales, and receipts with Finance Department.

Verification of ‘mobile money’ receipts with member information in the database ensuring that update is complete and undertake reconciliations thereof.

Verifying reminder invoices and ensuring they are mailed to members

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum job requirements:

Diploma or Degree in a Business Related Field or its equivalent.

Minimum 1 Year experience in Customer Service.

Good customer service, interpersonal and communication skills.

Business Development acumen.

To apply, please forward your CV to jobs@aakenya.co.ke by the 30th July 2020. Please indicate “Customer Experience Advocate – Narok” as your subject line.