Thursday, July 22, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, is among Kenyan celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The award winning journalist opened up on Wednesday about his battle against the virus and revealed where he may have contracted the disease.

Appearing on his JKL Show on Citizen TV, Jeff stated that he’s stillasymptomatic but has shown mild symptoms which include losing his sense of smell.

“I really feel good, I’m asymptomatic according to the test which means that I am positive but showing no symptoms, I am okay.”

“The only thing I’m showing is a lack of taste. I have lost a sense of taste, it comes and goes.”

“Luckily for me, my family, my wife and son have both tested negative.”

“If you ask me where I got it, it’s probably at the radio station (Hot96) because someone at Citizen tested positive and they were asked who they had come into contact with and I was one of them,” Koinange said.

The celebrated media personality said his decision to go public was meant to help fight the stigma and show people that testing positive for Covid-19 is not a death sentence.

“People out there are scared to death because they think that once they test positive they will die.”

“It is not the case, ninety percent of the people will pull through and that’s why I went public,” he added.

