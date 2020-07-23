Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, was arrested yesterday after police raided a home where he was holding a public meeting in his constituency.

His arrest was confirmed by Homa Bay County Police Commander, Esther Seroney, who said that police acted on a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

Seroney stated that the gathering was attended by a large crowd thereby flouting the Covid-19 rules set by the Government.

“The matter is being handled by officers from the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations).”

“He is accused of chairing a meeting that was attended by a lot of people at this time when public gatherings are discouraged,” the police boss confirmed.

After receiving information from locals, security officers based at Oyugis Police Station pounced on the public meeting at a home in Nyangiela village arresting the MP.

The reckless MP has since been charged and fined Ksh15,000 after pleading guilty to flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

The legislator becomes the latest leader to be apprehended for violating COVID-19 guidelines after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was detained on Friday night for being outside past curfew hours.

Sakaja was sentenced to three months in prison or a fine of Ksh15,000, which he paid to avoid going to jail.

Earlier on, Nairobi Central MP, Benjamin Gathitu, was among 18 people arrested in April for disregarding the social distancing directives.

The MP was arrested at Ruai Gardens – an entertainment joint along the Eastern Bypass.

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, also set tongues wagging on Saturday, July 18th, when he flouted almost all the rules from the Ministry of Health while addressing and interacting with mourners at a burial service in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, last Friday.

