Thursday July 23, 2020 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has written a protest letter to Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, accusing him of plotting her downfall.

In the letter that was copied to Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, Waiguru reiterated that Kibicho was frustrating her administration accusing him of secretly meeting with MCAs to plot her downfall, after she survived the impeachment motion tabled in the Senate in June 2020.

The Governor alleged that Kibicho took part in a meeting with over 20 MCAs who have ganged up and sworn to make Kirinyaga ungovernable.

In the meeting, Kibicho reportedly said that he was to be seen as the one delivering the handshake in Kirinyaga as opposed to Waiguru who was standing in his way.

“You asked them to maintain the pressure on the county government so as to achieve your objective.”

“For their support, you committed to ensuring that they each got funding for a borehole from the national government, a promise you are already delivering.”

“You also promised them they would each get a rural road allocated under the KERRA programme,” Waiguru claimed .

She added that Kibicho beseeched them to stay together because he, together with Kirinyaga Senator, Charles Kibiru, will take over the reins of BBI in Kirinyaga and the Mt Kenya region.

See the full letter below





