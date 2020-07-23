Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 796 new Covid-19 cases – the highest number recorded in a single day in the country since the first case in March.

This brings the total number of infections to 15,601.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the state of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 6,764 samples.

In terms of gender, 503 were males while 293 were females.

“We have recorded the highest number yet.”

“796 positive cases out of a sample size of 6,745.”

“89% are asymptomatic.”

“The youngest is a 1 year old while the oldest is an 87 year old,” the CAS said.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi said 378 people had been declared Covid-19 free in the last 24 hours with 199 being from home based care and 179 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,135.

But on a sad note, 3 more people succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 263.

“We have lost 3 patients today making the total number of deaths rise to 263 people.”

“This is a 1.7 case fatality rate in the country,” CAS Mwangangi said.

Despite the rising number of new cases, Dr. Mwangangi assured Kenyans that the Ministry of Health is in control.

“We are very much in control of this situation… It takes a lot to be able to say we’ve reached the point of being overwhelmed and I do not envision a point at which we would ever be overwhelmed…”

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (539) Kiambu (63), Kajiado (37), Machakos (57), Migori (26), Kericho (15) ,Narok (11), Uasin Gishu (11), Nakuru (7), Busia (6), Mombasa (4), Kisii (3), Murang’a (2), Laikipia (9), and Siaya (2).

Embu, Kisumu, Nyeri and Trans Nzoia have (1) case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.