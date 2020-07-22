Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, has revealed that she took a covid-19 test and the results came out negative.

The screen siren was forced to take the test after her co-anchor, Jeff Koinange, tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Mr. Koinange is currently on self-isolation.

While confirming that she is Covid-19 free, the mother of one said she will continue to take precaution to protect herself and her family.

She also called on Kenyans to observe the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19.

So far, Kenya has recorded 14,805 cases and 260 deaths.





The Kenyan DAILY POST