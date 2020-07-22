Wednesday July 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may announce Chief Justice David Maraga’s replacement earlier than expected, if the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee adopts a proposal before it.

Speaking yesterday, the committee’s vice chair Otiende Amollo explained that it was important to start recruiting a new office holder so that the position doesn’t stay vacant for too long.

He cited the office of the Auditor General which had been vacant for more than a year during the replacement process of Edward Ouko.

If the incoming CJ is named while Maraga is still in office, the new office holder will have to wait until the incumbent retires, after which he will be sworn in.

Maraga was sworn in in October 2016, four months after his predecessor Willy Mutunga voluntarily retired on his birthday on June 16th, 2016.

After announcing his resignation, Mutunga said that Supreme Court Justice Mohammed Ibrahim will be the acting Chief Justice.

Despite Maraga being sworn in in October 2016, the official handover was done on January 26, 2017.

The incumbent is expected to proceed on his terminal leave in November and retire in January 2021.

Maraga will attain 70 years on January 12, and just like his predecessor, will hang his robe on the same month he was born.

According to Amollo, there is nothing wrong with kick-starting the search for Maraga’s replacement while he was still in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST